Axiom Advisory LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,130 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

