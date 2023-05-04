Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 3,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 2,551,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

