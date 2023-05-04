Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

ACLS traded down $9.94 on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 943,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

