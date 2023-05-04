Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 3.7 %

Avnet stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 617,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

