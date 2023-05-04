Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.20

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.20 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 120.66 ($1.51). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,378,247 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.28. The company has a market capitalization of £319.41 million, a PE ratio of -773.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.00.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

