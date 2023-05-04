Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 1,117,949 Shares of Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,117,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $100,615.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,862,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,634.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Ault Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.