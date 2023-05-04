Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 1,117,949 Shares of Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,117,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $100,615.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,862,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,634.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ault Alliance Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
Ault Alliance Company Profile
