Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 724 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.98. 1,655,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,865. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

