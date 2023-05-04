Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 3,600 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Cedar Fair worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FUN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 71,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

