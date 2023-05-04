Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.2 %

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $210.79. 954,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.