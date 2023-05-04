Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 6,099,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,180. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

