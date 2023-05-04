Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ remained flat at $77.02 during trading on Thursday. 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.