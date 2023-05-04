Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 9,842,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

