Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 1,286,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,291. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

