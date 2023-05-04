Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 3.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

NYSE:AZO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,675.73. 41,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,411. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,521.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,474.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

