Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,700 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Novanta accounts for about 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.37. 38,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,995. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.23.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

