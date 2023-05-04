AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 66,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

