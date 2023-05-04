AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 27,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

