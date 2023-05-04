Atmos Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

