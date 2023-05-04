ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
ATI Trading Down 5.6 %
ATI stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,385. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
