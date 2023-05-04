ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

ATI Trading Down 5.6 %

ATI stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,385. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Cowen boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

