Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 90,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

