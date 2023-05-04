Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:ATGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ashtead Technology has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.72. The stock has a market cap of £295.82 million and a PE ratio of 3,833.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.06) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

