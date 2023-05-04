ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $71.67.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

