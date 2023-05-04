ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,729. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

