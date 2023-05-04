ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 237,286 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

