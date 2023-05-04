Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,146 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

