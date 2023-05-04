Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,963 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,833,000 after buying an additional 736,770 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

