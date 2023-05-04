Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares worth $1,733,986,850. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

