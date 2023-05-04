Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 99 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana stock opened at $529.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.51 and its 200 day moving average is $511.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

