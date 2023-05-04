Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 282 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

