Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $514.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.61 and a 200-day moving average of $469.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

