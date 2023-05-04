Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

