Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

