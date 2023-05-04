Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 15.3% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 3,648,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,202,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$130.21 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0122128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

