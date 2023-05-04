Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $12.01. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 121,717 shares traded.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

