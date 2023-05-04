Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $12.01. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 121,717 shares traded.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.