Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $28.62. Arconic shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 13,254,994 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 27.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.