Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 973,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,693. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

