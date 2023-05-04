Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.47

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.02. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 14,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

