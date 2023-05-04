Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.47

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.02. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 14,781 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
