Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $624,037.89

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $624,037.89 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.