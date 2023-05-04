Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of AON worth $312,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,371. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.55. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

