ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $307.99

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $307.99, but opened at $288.37. ANSYS shares last traded at $295.23, with a volume of 95,924 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

