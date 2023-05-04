Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

Shares of ASY opened at GBX 510.06 ($6.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 521.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.09. The company has a market capitalization of £214.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,459.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.38. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.99 ($7.25).

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

