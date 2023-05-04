Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance
Shares of ASY opened at GBX 510.06 ($6.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 521.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.09. The company has a market capitalization of £214.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,459.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.38. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.99 ($7.25).
About Andrews Sykes Group
