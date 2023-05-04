Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 544,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Andersons

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

