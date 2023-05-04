Analyzing Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 20.73% 13.05% 4.21% LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $454.15 million 2.28 $74.75 million $0.93 12.59 LuxUrban Hotels $43.83 million 1.87 -$11.18 million ($0.37) -7.35

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats LuxUrban Hotels on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Rating)

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.