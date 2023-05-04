Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $56.71

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

