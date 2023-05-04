Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $373,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

