Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $320,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $195.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,525. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

