Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

