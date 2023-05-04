Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 675,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,049. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.