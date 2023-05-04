Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,815 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $114,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

