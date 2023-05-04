AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

